Global coronavirus death toll mounts to 154,249





The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 154,249 until Saturday morning.





Besides, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 2,250,463, according to Worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,524,167 are currently being treated and 56,961 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far 572,047 patients have recovered.





Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Bangladesh saw the highest death from coronavirus on Friday as 15 more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 75.





Besides, 266 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 1838.





