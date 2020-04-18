Salaries, wages of 95.89 pc workers cleared: BGMEA





Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has said they have so far cleared salaries and wages of around 95.89 percent workers for the month of March.





In a message, the apex trade body of the country's apparel industry on Saturday said some 23,70,917 workers out of total 24,72,417 (factories under BGMEA) have been paid.





Out of total 2274 factories, some 2071 factories(91.07 percent factories) cleared salaries and wages so far, it said.





On April 15, BGMEA President Rubana Huq assured of ensuring maximum workers payments of March within April 16.





"BGMEA strongly wants to assure all that workers will be paid for March. So Bgmea requests all its workers to have faith and rest assured that March salary will be paid," she said in a statement.





Recent Corona virus situation has created a crisis nobody has experienced before. Readymade garment manufacturing units are also facing unprecedented challenge of existence. At the outbreak of COVID 19 crisis BGMEA have requested all members to clear March salary on time.

Leave Your Comments