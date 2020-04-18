Two hospitals locked down in Sherpur; OC tests positive





The local administration has put two hospitals in Sadar and Nakla upazilas under lockdown after two physicians and an ambulance driver tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.





Besides, three more people, including the officer-in-charge of Jhenaigati Police Station, were diagnosed with the virus on the day, taking the total number of infected people in the district to 15.





Dr Mujibur Rahman, health and family planning officer of Nakla, said Nakla Health Complex was locked down after two of its physicians tested positive for Covid-19.





Meanwhile, Sadar Hospital was also put under lockdown as an ambulance driver was found to be infected with coronavirus, said Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Quasem Md Anwarur Rauf.





However, emergency services of both the hospitals will remain open, he added.





Apart from these, they are thinking of putting the civil surgeon office under lockdown after an official tested positive there.





Qazi Ashraful Azim, superintendent of district police, said the civil surgeon informed him about the OC of Jhenaigati Police Station of being infected with coronavirus.





Leave Your Comments