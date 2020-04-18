Coronavirus in Bangladesh spreading fast; 9 new deaths in 24 hrs





The deaths from the deadly coronavirus continue to rise in Bangladesh as nine more people died in the last 24 hours till Saturday, taking the total casualties in the country to 84.





Besides, 306 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 2,144.





IEDCR Director Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora came up with the disclosure joining the daily health bulletin.





In the last 24 hours, she said, 2,114 samples were tested across the country.





"Eight more patients have made recovery and total 64 people have made recovery so far from the disease," Dr Flora added.





Prof Flora mentioned that 564 people are taking treatments in hospitals across the country. "Eleven of the patients are in ICUs," she added.





Among the newly-infected patients, 27 percent are aged between 21 and 30 years, 22 percent between 31 and 40 years, 19 percent between 41 and 50," Prof Flora said.





"Seventy percent of the 306 newly-infected patients are male while the rest are female," she added.





Of the nine deceased, six are from Dhaka, two from Narayanganj and one was from Savar.





"Most of the infected people are in Dhaka, 32 percent of them got affected in the past 24 hours...Gazipur is seeing the higher number of infections followed by Narshingdi and Kishoreganj," Prof Flora said.

