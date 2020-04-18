Coronavirus: Saarc leaders’ videoconference Sunday





Saarc countries will come together on Sunday through a videoconference to chalk out a strong strategy for combating coronavirus in the region.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead Bangladesh while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi his country at the videoconference of all Saarc member countries to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region.





"Coming together for common good!," Spokesperson at Indian Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Saturday confirming the joint videoconference.





While briefing media at State guesthouse Padma on Saturday night, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the videoconference on Sunday which will begin at 5pm (New Delhi time).





Dr Momen said Pakistan’s Health Adviser will represent Pakistan in the videoconference while heads of government or State from other seven Saarc countries will join it.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were, among others, present.





The death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 that already hit 149 countries reached 5,436 globally as of Saturday. Besides, 145,810 new cases were reported from around the world, according to worldometer.





On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a strong strategy by South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) member countries to fight the coronavirus threat in South Asian region.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Friday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed Modi’s proposal and look forward to a constructive dialogue with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other heads of state and government who have already agreed to discuss way forward at this testing time for the region and the world.





He made the remarks in a re-tweet in Modi’s tweet.





“I would like to propose that the leadership of Saarc nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via videoconferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," Modi said.





“Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet,” he twitted at 1:47pm on Friday on his official Twitter page.





In another tweet, at the same time, Modi said, “Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it.”





“South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy,” he said.





The Indian Prime Minister called for the joint strategy a day after the first case of death from Covid-19 in India was reported on Thursday.

