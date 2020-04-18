Call for providing healthcare services to workers in BSCIC areas





Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has urged authorities concerned to provide healthcare services to all those engaged in producing essential items, protective gears and medicines in all industrial areas on a priority basis.





BSCIC Chairman Mohammad Mushtaq Hasan sent letters to the authorities of medical colleges and hospitals, and civil surgeons and upazila health and family planning officers on Friday in this regard.





As per the Prime Minister’s directives, 76 industrial areas under BSCIC have been producing various essential items, coronavirus preventive items like personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitiser, soap, oxygen, masks, disinfectant, floor cleaner, poultry feeds, agricultural goods, insecticide, fertiliser and medicine.





In Pabna BSCIC Industrial Area, industries continue their activities amid the coronavirus outbreak to ensure the supply of medicines and essentials.





Also read: Medical oxygen production going on in full swing at Tangail BSCIC





Bangladesh Industrial Gas Ltd (BIGL) in Gazipur BSCIC Industrial Area has been producing medical oxygen for coronavirus patients.





Bangladesh has so far reported 84 deaths and 2,144 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Leave Your Comments