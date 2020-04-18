GD Assist evacuates 48 Bangladeshis from Thailand

Leave Your Comments

GD Assist which is a subsidiary of Green Delta Insurance Company, has arranged the evacuation of 48 nonresident Bangladeshis stranded in Bangkok of Thailand and brought them back home on Friday.A chartered flight of a locally owned passenger carrier landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday evening.In the last week of march, one of the stranded Bangladeshi families contacted GD Assist Ltd. from Bangkok with a request to help them to repatriate the mortal remains of their beloved father who unfortunately died during his treatment in Bangkok.Considering the humanitarian ground, GD Assist started to work towards bringing back the family along with the dead body.GD Assist chartered a flight of a local carrier and coordinated with High Commission of Bangladesh in Thailand and other relevant authorities for making it happen.Few other stranded Bangladeshi families also reached out to GD Assist and expressed their willingness to get assistance for evacuation from Bangkok.After getting approval from authorities concerned to bring the stranded countrymen back home in Bangladesh, GD Assist further arranged a flight for all the 48 passengers and also arranged them to have COVID-19 screening tests in a renowned hospital in Bangkok.Managing Director of GD Assist, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed mentioned that the firm is proud to have been able to make some little contribution for our countrymen during this corona-riddled grave period.One of the non resident Bangladeshi expressed his gratitude to the GD Assist team, and said "My heartfelt thanks to Moin and his team in GD Assist and Nazmul and his team in Bangladesh Embassy in Thailand"