



The British government paid $20 million for COVID-19 antibody tests from two Chinese companies, only to later find they didn’t work properly, according to multiple reports.Half a million of the China-made tests are now in storage, according to a New York Times report.







UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the kits “[a]s simple as a pregnancy test” in a March statement announcing negations to buy the product, adding “it has the potential to be a total game changer.”





“Because once you know that you have had it, you know that you are likely to be less vulnerable, you’re less likely to pass it on, and you can go back to work,” Johnson said, referring to the way widespread antibody testing could help the country cope with the outbreak of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, the novel coronavirus that emerged from mainland China last year and causes the disease COVID-19.





But an Oxford University trial later found that the tests were faulty.







The China-made tests did not pass sensitivity and specificity tests, according to British news outlet The Telegraph.“They might perhaps have slightly jumped the gun,” said Prof.







Peter Openshaw of Imperial College London, a member of the government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, according to The New York Times. “There is a huge pressure on politicians to come out and say things that are positive.”

