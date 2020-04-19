Worldwide waffling





Salman Khan is furious. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Salman blasted people who are not following lockdown rules and endangering lives of other people. The actor tells - warns - his fans and people in general about why people who are strolling on the streets for no reason are stupid. Where life has turned Bigg Boss, some people are violating rules and jeopardizing everyone else's life. Salman Khan said, "ZindagikaBigg Boss shuru ho gayahai. Sab gharmeinbaithehai.Lekinkuch log hai, jokeulanghankarrahehai.











At least 32 ethnic Rohingya died on a ship that drifted for weeks after it failed to reach Malaysia, Bangladesh coast guard officials said on Thursday, following the rescue of 396 starving survivors.A human rights group said it believed more boats carrying Rohingya - a Muslim minority - were adrift at sea, with coronavirus lockdowns in Malaysia and Thailand making it harder for them to find refuge."They were at sea for about two months and were starving," a Bangladesh coastguard official told Reuters in a message, adding that the ship was brought to shore late.The 396 survivors would be handed to the U.N refugee agency, said the official, who had initially said they would be sent to Myanmar.











Chancellor Angela Merkel is moving forward with plans to slowly start returning Germany to normal, allowing some smaller shops to reopen next week and children to begin returning to school in early May.Most of the restrictive measures will remain in place at least through May 3 and many aspects of public life will be limited for weeks and months to come. Restaurants, gyms, and bars will stay closed indefinitely and no large events such as soccer matches, concerts and festivals will be allowed before the end of August at the earliest.









Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has hit back at the thousands of protesters who defied her stay-at-home order saying the rally was "political" and had endangered people's lives.Protesters took part in a drive-in rally, dubbed "Operation Gridlock," on Wednesday to show their opposition to the stay-at-home order issued by Whitmer due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Operation Gridlock" was listed on Facebook as an event hosted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund.Many demonstrators got out of their vehicles by the state capitol building in Lansing and brandished signs bearing messages including "Michigan Against Gretchen's Abuses" and "Stop The Fear, End The Lockdown."



