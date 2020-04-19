Diner Sheshe





"Imagine being afraid of being seen in a canteen, or having a boyfriend who sends you pictures of his ex, saying 'this is perfection'. That was most of my school life, and 'moti' and 'bhains' became my nicknames. My boyfriend called me 'nigga' and when I tried breaking up with him, he made me feel like I couldn't take a joke. He'd never let me eat when we went out and only gave me water.





Once he told me he didn't want to have my kids because they'd be fat and dark. That was it -- I ended it and blocked him. But the bullying didn't stop. The only conversations I had were people advising me on how to lose weight and be fairer. I felt worthless and suicidal and once even tried drowning my head in a bucket of water.





Through all this, my mom constantly made me feel like I was a financial burden. To earn quick money, I applied for an air hostess position. I got rejected and was told that I had to lose 30 kgs to join. So I went all out -- I'd eat only one meal a day and exercised the entire day.





I lost 18 kgs, and suddenly received a lot of attention. But for some reason, it made me mad. Why were haters trying to get my attention now? In anger, I stopped trying to lose weight, started a sales job and gained back all the weight. I couldn't give less of a damn anymore.





Two years ago, I saw that Lakme Fashion Week was looking for plus-size models. I went for the audition and despite being so nervous, I got selected. I thought I'd be nervous walking the ramp for the first time, but I felt super confident. At that moment, it hit me -- I didn't have to lose weight to receive love.





I've been blogging for 3 years now, and my family still has no idea what I'm doing. I still get DMs telling me that I have nothing to be proud of and am far from a model. But luckily, there's the block button for that. Shut them up, and move on -- because they come from a place of insecurity; a place where I don't belong. I'm destined to soar to great heights, and I know that better than anyone."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

