Law Minister Anisul Huq's mother passes away

Jahanara Huq, a valiant freedom fighter and mother of Law Minister Anisul Huq, died of old-age complications on Saturday at a hospital in Dhaka. She was 85. She breathed her last around 3.40am at Evercare Hospitals Dhaka (Apollo Hospitals.







Jahanara Huq was under treatment at the hospital since October 27, 2019.







Her namaj-e-janaza was held at after Johr prayers at Pani Unnoyon Board Jame Masjid in Banani. A smartly turned out contingent of police gave her guard of honor after janaza, recalling her contribution in the War of Liberation. Later, Jahanara Huq was laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard in the afternoon.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Jahanara Huq. In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Justice Md Zakir Hossain, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, former home minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir, Brahmanbaria-3 lawmaker RAM Obaidul Moktadir Chowdhury and Law Secretary Golam Sarwar attended the janaza, among others.





Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury also expressed profound shock at the death of Jahanara Huq. He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Jahanara Huq was the widow of Advocate Serajul Huq, a former lawmaker and one of the close friends of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Serajul Huq was also the chief prosecutor of Bangabandhu murder trial. He was also a presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League when the party was passing tough times.





