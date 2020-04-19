Economic upgradation during post Covid-19 pandemic





The entire world is in the midst of severe coronavirus (Covid19) pandemic. With the influence of China, Japan and different countries of the Western World Covid-19 has badly eaten up the vitals of human life from social and economic point of view.







There are various aspects associated in relation to Covid-19 pandemic but economic aspects as well as social ones are badly hitting the lives of human beings. So on account of the occurrence of this massive pandemic we find that citizens around the globe are in a state of lockdown.







Till date the citizens of India and Bangladesh are in a state of lockdown especially on the economic aspect we find that it is in a state of debilitating state of affairs.





From the economic surveys generated by different English language dailies it has been discovered the economic luck of average Indians and Bangladeshis are in severe doldrums that with the scenarios there might be many from the above nations who might lose the job in the near future. This is no doubt extremely shocking.







Already Indian economy is in a state of utter doldrums like lack of credit facilities, high GST rates, digital disruption and policy flip flops. Despite all the confusion things are being carried on prior to the occurrence of Covid-19 but suddenly we find that in the post Covid-19 endemic we find that entire scenarios are in total shambles.







Except certain areas like pharmaceuticals, essential items of daily necessities, hospitals (both private and government) rest of the enterprises have been under lockdown as per the stipulated period prescribed by the government of India. Same scenarios are also noticeable in our closer and cordial neighbor Bangladesh.





In India among all the enterprises we find that shopping malls, restaurants etc various others have to put under lockdown with the objective to prevent human beings from being closer to each other. Like India even in Bangladesh too different academic institutions, corporate bodies, shopping malls etc have been put under lockdown for a stipulated period of time.





In India lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020 and in Bangladesh it is still in existence till April 30, 2020.





But merely chewing the fingers in the midst of lockdown in India we must find out some of the common ways and means to stem the present economy out of deep woods to a state of prosperity all over the country as well as in Bangladesh.





Ways to upgrade Indian economy in post Covid-19 endemic:





The present Coronavirus (Covid-19) impact in South Asian nations like rest of the globe has brought about indelible question mark on how to recover from this pandemic on various aspects. Among all the aspects we find that social and economic aspect has created deep impact in the midst of the occurrence of this pandemic.







As per social aspect is concerned we find that citizens are under prolonged lockdown in order to wipe out the virus from our societies and on the economic aspect we find that daily earners are the most losers as they are unable to earn on regular basis thereby not in a position to ensure smiles among their family members.







The economists are opining that the present economic recovery will take prolong period despite governments of both India and Bangladesh assuring their citizens that more funding will be made for country's returning back to normal economic position in both nations.







Despite all the odds the governments of both India and Bangladesh must focus upon the following issues so as to stem the economy from a state of deep woods, among all the issues some of the common ones are stated as follow:





Manufacturing sectors should be upgraded immediately to stem out the economy from deep woods to a state of utmost prosperity.





Emphasize upon small scale sectors to provide employment opportunities to multiple unemployment sectors in both India and Bangladesh.





There should be regular inflow of medicines and medicinal kits to alleviate the sufferings from this dreadful ailment Covid-19.





Whatever the government of India and Bangladesh are announcing benefits for the citizens of both nations should reach to poor and deprived sections of the citizens along with middle classes.





Rural areas of India and Bangladesh should be properly focused upon in order to develop the economy of both nations during post Covid-19 phase.





When everything becomes normalized there are quite good sections of the citizens of India and Bangladesh who are on the verge of losing jobs should be given proper employment opportunities as well as financial benefits to recover from the trauma of Covid-19.





The governments of both India and Bangladesh should ensure that whatever overseas grants are allocated to each nation should be equally distributed among all sections of the populace of both the nations.





Relevant health materials should be made available for the benefit of each nation so that Covid-19 is alleviated at the earliest. This is meant not only for the citizens but also for the medical professionals, nurses and also for the ward boys of each hospital and nursing home of each nation stated above.





In the sphere of the occurrence of Covid-19 it has been detected that along with citizens' doctors are also the worst sufferers from this pandemic Covid-19.







So along with citizens of each nation economic benefits should be meted out to the doctors. As this ailment is contagious so there is every possibility for the doctors to get contracted when they are in the midst of curing multiple ailing citizens of both India and Bangladesh.







Hence doctors are also in need of economic benefits from respective governments. It is well known to us that governments of both India and Bangladesh are not so serious in spending money upon health care so it is imperative on the part of both the nations whatever financial grants are given by various overseas donors should be properly utilized by both nations.







Anyhow the economy is expected to recover from deep woods not before 2022-2023. Thus the preparations to revive the economy should begin from now onwards otherwise things will be too tough to combat the grim economic situation.



The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata

