COVID-19: Let's be a little altruistic





A silent blast suddenly stopped steering!





The pandemic has started; we have no idea when it will end. I don't know if I will be alive to know your reaction to my words. Uncertainty is the only certain thing today. The entire human race has come to the same line of vulnerability.







This COVID-19 does not understand who has got nuclear power or who is the refugee. It only knows not to harm anything other than humans. We are in lockdown from the rest of the world, and the earth is rejuvenating.







COVID-19 has already created a significant impact on our planet. A catastrophic phase for the human race, but what if you were not a human? Close your eyes and imagine you are a tree, imagine you live in a nest, imagine you are an ocean, or a polar bear, or a kakapo.





Imagine you are just a bee. Close your eyes and think you are anything other than human!!! What do you get? Is COVID-19 bad at all??? Doesn't it look like Covid19 is a Robin Hood virus, fighting for the entire world to restore all the human-made disruption? At least for this one breeding season.







This is not the first time that a virus has jumped from an animal to us, but nothing made us stop. We kept on crossing the line by the destruction of the natural habitats of wild animals.







Thousands of species have gone extinct only because of us. Habitat destruction, climate change --- we are aiding everything. "Human" is the word for "pandemic" in animal language. Let's respond with this wake-up call, let's fine tune with the rest of the earthlings. Otherwise, we will be doomed soon.







I have encountered so many disturbing images for the last few years. The final image I remember is of a whale which got blisters all over her skin, a scarce scene in the ocean. We are polluting the vast big ocean, and the aftermath is going directly to the underwater world. Who the heck we are to engage in such filthy behaviour? Isn't it transgressing?







Several news stories we made, several protests we did when we found melamine in baby food. What about those baby birds which were fed direct plastic particles by their mother? Who is responsible? In these days of the pandemic, there will be no plastic pollution here and there-a piece of great news for the earth. Numbers of endangered sea turtles have come to the beach for laying eggs.







We didn't see this for decades. Hope those hatchlings will see a new world without fear. Who knows there maybe one or two Spix macaw families still there deep in the forest. This season there will be no poachers. I hope we will see a big flock someday soon. Bees, the most important species on earth, are under threat. We didn't even show mercy to those tiny blessings.







This breeding season there will be less human-made hazards. This breeding season is a festival for wildlife. Fewer babies will be orphaned. We can expect a significant increase of vulnerable species after this breeding season, the disturbingly beautiful effect of COVID-19. A true Robin Hood for every species other than humans. Doesn't it look like it's a great call "to return to innocence", don't snooze it.







We are standing at the door of another mass extinction. This COVID-19 has already created a significant pause to that. Sad but true, this change is temporary! One day the epidemic will be over, our roads will be full of traffic to fuel global warming once again.







I hope we will remember this pandemic, and we will cause less trouble. Who knows, maybe we'll realise and eliminate the risk after settling down from this pandemic. This planet will look more humane than ever.







Let's make a world where we will not intrude on the territory of any other wildlife. We will not put wildlife at the gunpoint once again. Come on, be serious. No tiger will ever come to your door for dinner, so why should we? Please don't go after those pink dolphins. Together we will live happily ever after.













Atika Cherry is a creative writer.

