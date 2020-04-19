Rajkummar gives Patralekhaa a haircut





With Prime Minister NarendraModi announcing the extension of the lockdown till May 3, salons across the country continue to remain out of bounds, leading to many experimenting with DIY (do it yourself) haircuts. Rajkummar Rao hopped on the bandwagon and gave his girlfriend Patralekhaa a trim.







Patralekhaa on Instagram shared a video of Rajkummar cutting her hair and wrote, "Jahaanchah, wahaanraah (Where there is a will, there is a way)."Compliments poured in from all quarters. Warda Khan Nadiadwala commented, "Tooooo cute!!!" followed by heart-eyes emojis. AditiRaoHydari wrote, "Omg!!!" Fans also showered love on the clip.





"Rajkumar sir is finally trapped at right place," one user wrote, making a reference to his film Trapped.







"Lovely couple.god bless you," another wrote.On Thursday, Patralekhaa shared a throwback picture of herself on the beach, in which she was seen striking a pose on a rock. Rajkummar commented, "And I was wondering, how come it's feeling so HOT today. Now I know." He followed it with fire and heart emojis.







