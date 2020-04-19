Sanya created foothold in the industry with hard work



Sanya Malhotra is definitely an actress to look out for! One of the things that attract one towards her is, of course, her cute smile but along with that, the dedication and zeal the actress displays for any of the projects she works on and that's quite evident!





Sanya started as an outsider to this industry, with no roots in here. Now, she has carved a special place for herself when it comes to being a filmmaker's choice for a range of characters. And, that has only been possible with her sheer talent and hard work.







One of the most successful projects was 'Dangal' which also marked the debut of Sanya and her very first step in Bollywood. The actress gave in her all and trained as a professional wrestler. The character in turn, required immense discipline and hard work at the same time and Sanya nailed it totally.

