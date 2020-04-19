16 artistes sing Rabindra Sangeetat home



Rabindranath Tagore spoke of a beautiful and true world so long ago. That world is in a devastating pandemic today. The coronavirus has caused a massive disaster around the world and here in Bangladesh it has resulted in the cancellation of the biggest festival for Bangalees, PahelaBaishakh celebration.







Everyone has been asked to stay at home and even the artistes are performing songs for their fans while staying at home. As a part of this, 16 popular artistes of the time sang RabindraSangeet while staying at home. On the eve of PahelaBaishakh, the song was released on the YouTube channel of Ajob Records.





Joy Shahriar, the founder of Ajob Records, said, "We are facing a very difficult time across the whole world. At this time our NaboBarsho has come. We all raised our voices in Rabi Tagore's song "Anondoloke ..." to reminisce him. Let the Creator turn back the light on our beloved earth. Well wishes to the artistes for their support."





Joy Shahriar, Kishore, Sovvota, SabbirZaman, Rehan, Sabrina RahmanBadhon, Tumpa Khan, ShahoshMustafiz, Puja, Naomi, SaroniPoddar, Ketan Sheikh, Suhrid and father-son duo Subhashish-Rituraj have given voice to the song. Sound designed by Farhad, Selim Ahmed on the violin.

Leave Your Comments