Toma Mirza pays a fine



Toma Mirza paid a fine on April fifteen due to not adhering to the government's rules. The government has banned people from leaving their homes after 6pm. Toma Mirza had to pay a fine after she broke the rule and stepped out of her home during the ban.





She was fined by a mobile court at the capital's Mouchak. However, this heroine did not mind. On the contrary, Toma expressed her gratitude for the responsibility of the administration. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sheikh Mohammed Shamim of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna area conducted the operation. In this regard, Toma Mirza said, "The mobile court has fined me a sum of money.







As a citizen of the country, I am grateful to the administration. When people around the world have kept themselves locked in fear of coronavirus, they (the administration) are working out at risk of life so that we as a people are free from coronavirus." Why were you out after evening? In response to such a question, Toma said, "I make regular appearances on a TV channel. The program is being replayed because of Corona.







But for a special episode, we had to shoot yesterday. Due to sound problems in the studio, it was too late to finish work. The police stopped my car after leaving Mouchak. I saw a lot of cars there; the administration was talking to everyone. I got out of the car and talked to them."

