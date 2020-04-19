Nawshaba's'Art of Togetherness'



Actress QuaziNawshaba Ahmed has taken a different initiative to increase the morale of the people who are staying in houses. The actress's organization 'Together We Can' organized a creative competition titled 'Art of Togetherness'.





The competition allows anyone from any part of the world to send poems, short films, photographs, paintings, sculptures, decorations, cartoons.







'Chandrabindoo's singer UpalSengupta, Panjabi singer Raja Kashef, director NurulAlamAtik, DipankarDipon, actress BonnaMirza, Cartoonist AhsanHabib, writer AnisulHaque, animator Wahid Ibne Reza, and others will choose the best work from these.









Regarding this, Nawshaba said that anyone can send their work to this address at [email protected] by April 29. "Along with the artwork, you have to attach your name, age, nationality and artist's picture. From there the judges will select the best of each category," she added.





The exhibition will be organized with selected works of art. Short films, songs, and instrumental music will be aired on the online platform. Besides, books on the best stories and poems will be published.

