Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Published:  01:45 AM, 19 April 2020

3 paramilitary soldiers killed

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and three others injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The terrorists attacked a joint party of the CRPF and police personnel at a check post in Sopore town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A search operation to track down the terrorists has been launched.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary in the Kashmir valley within a week, news agency PTI reported, adding a CRPF soldier was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.

