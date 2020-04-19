3 paramilitary soldiers killed



Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and three others injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.





The terrorists attacked a joint party of the CRPF and police personnel at a check post in Sopore town in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.





A search operation to track down the terrorists has been launched.





This is the third attack against the paramilitary in the Kashmir valley within a week, news agency PTI reported, adding a CRPF soldier was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.





---NDTV



