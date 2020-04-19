Sarail, where ignorance is still bliss!

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Namaz-e-Janaza of Qawmi Muslim cleric Mowlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari at Bertala village in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Saturday. (Inset: Mowlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari -AA



Medical science is yet to outclass the aggressive coronavirus which has so far taken the lives of at least 156,000 people and virologists and physicians have agreed that social distancing is the best way for people to protect themselves from being infected with the bug.







However, people in Sarail of Brahmanbaria don't agree with it. Thousands of Muslim devotees gathered at a funeral (Namaz-e-Janaza) of an Islamic cleric named Jubayer Ahmed Ansari at Bertala village on Saturday morning, ignoring social distancing rules that drew widespread criticism.





The government put the entire district on lockdown on April 11, which means movement of people and vehicles is strictly prohibited. The district has so far recorded at least 17 cases of infection and three deaths from coronavirus.





Jubayer Ahmed Ansari, who was a vice president (Nayeb-e-ameer) of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, a religion-based political organization, passed away at Bertala village on Friday night.





At the funeral of this Islamic cleric, thousands of people, including his followers, started gathering at Bertala village since early morning and within hours the village turned into a human sea, creating a huge scope for the spread of the killer coronavirus. Many of them came from different districts on motor vehicles without facing any obstruction on the roads.





The ritual was held at 10 in the morning.





How could such a big gathering be held at a time when the entire nation has been bracing for the aggressive virus and is passing through a lockdown?





The Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Brahmanbaria could not be reached over their cell phones despite repeated calls for comments.





However, Additional SP Alamgir Hossain talked to The Asian Age and said,'' People involved with the funeral did assure us that they would do it on a limited scale. But the participation of people from outside Sarail led to the huge gathering.''





''It would not be wise to have them disperse by a baton charge,'' he added.







Before being withdrawn for his failure to prevent the gathering, Shahadat Hossain Titu, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail, told The Asian Age, ''We were simply helpless because it was not possible to control such a big congregation.''





Mufti Mobarok Ullah, principal of Jamia Islamia Unesia Madrasa in Brahmanbaria, said,'' We had a plan to arrange the funeral on a small scale. But the followers of Maolana Jubayer Ahmed from distant places joined it, turning the gathering into a big one that we had not imagined.''







Brahmanbaria is an expatriates-infested area and the first victim of coronavirus in the district was an Italy-returnee. Italy is the epicenter of the spread of the virus in Europe.





R A M Obaidul Mukdadir Chowdhury, MP of Brahmanbaria-3 and President of District Awami League, told The Asian Age,'' Commonly the local MP co-ordinates different issues of his constituency with police and the administration. It was Ukil Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, BNP-nominated MP in Sarali, who was supposed to look to his constituency.'





''Qawmi-Hefajat network is very strong in Sarail. Fazlul Haque Amini, a pioneer of radical Islamic politics, was elected MP from this area. It is somewhat difficult for the local administration to control such a big radical network,'' added Obaidul Muktadir, who is also chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Civil Aviation Ministry.







He said, '' Radical Islamic forces are very strong and people of the progressive bloc have come under attack from these forces in the past. They have destroyed many cultural heritage sites, including the Ustad Alauddin Khan cultural center in Brahmanbaria.''





The Asian Age could not talk to Ukil Abdus Sattar as he did not receive pick up his phone despite repeated calls.







Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party MP for the reserved seat, said,'' It is unfortunate that social distancing rules imposed by the government to curb coronavirus were ignored. All have to abide by the law.





The local administration should have been more cautious.''







The Asian Age could not talk with Law Minister Anisul Haq, an MP from Brahmanbaria, as he lost his mother on Friday.







It is widely known that religious radical forces are strong in Brahmanbaria Sadar, Sarail, Nasirnagar, Bijoynagar and Madhabpur of Habiganj. Many madrasas (Islamic schools) operate in those areas.







Coronavirus has so far killed 84 people in Bangladesh and infected 2144 individuals.





Army personnel have been called in by the government to assist the civil administration in ensuring social distancing and physical distancing to contain the spread of the virus as it is a highly contagious bug.





Leave Your Comments