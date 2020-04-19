'Stop creating confusion, stand by people'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to stand beside the people instead of spreading confusion during this coronavirus pandemic.





He came up with the remarks while briefing journalists from his residence in the city on Saturday. Referring to Fakhrul's suggestion of forming a taskforce, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "It was the BNP leader's political propaganda.







It's not clear what he meant by forming a taskforce Quader hoped that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it will be possible for the country to overcome the situation.





He urged everyone to follow the directives of World Health Organization and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Recognizing that there has been corruption over relief distribution, Quader said the government has taken action against corrupt people, who are involved in this.





Bangladesh has so far reported 84 deaths and 2,144 coronavirus cases.





