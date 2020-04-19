Matterhorn mountain in Swiss Alps lights up with Indian flag



Showing solidarity with India in the fight against COVID-19, Switzerland put up an unique show by projecting the tricolor on the Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps.





The sight earned appreciation from Indians including PM Narendra Modi who said in his tweet message: "Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic."He said the world is fighting COVID-19 together.







The Indian Embassy in the country shared an image of the event on Twitter and posted: "INDIAN TRICOLOR ON THE MATTERHORN MOUNTAIN: Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia."





Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter has been lighting up the 4,478 meter pyramidal peak straddling between Switzerland and Italy with flags of different nations and positive messages at a time when the world is combating COVID-19. Meanwhile, Indian PM Narendra Modi on Saturday told the nation that there was no need to panic.





"There is no need to panic. Please keep taking the proper precautions. Together, we all will certainly defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi tweeted. The Health Ministry on Saturday announced that 488 people have died due to COVID-19 infection in India so far. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 14792.







The Ministry said 12289 active COVID-19 cases in the nation so far. The Ministry informed that 2014 people have been discharged or cured. India is currently under lockdown till May 3.





