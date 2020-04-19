Unity, coordinated efforts and a humanitarian approach can save Bangladesh



The essence of the beautiful is unity in variety, said William Somerset Maugham who was an English playwright, novelist, and short story writer. He was among the most popular writers of his era and reputedly the highest-paid author during the 1930s.





The entire world including Bangladesh has been going through a nightmarish ordeal for last few months because of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which originated from China. More than 1 lakh 50 thousand people have so far died of coronavirus across the globe and the death toll is constantly rising.







Over two million people have been affected with Covid 19 till now. 84 people have died for the same reason in Bangladesh till 18 April while over two thousand people have been infected with this disease according to official figures.





The Asian Age published several reports on this pandemic including an article of mine titled "Chinese virus: Red alert for travel and economy" which appeared on 23 January 2020. The worldwide spread of coronavirus could have been prevented if all countries imposed travel ban on China at the very beginning.





Media is playing a very broad role in the wake of the contagion of Covid 19. Mass media has long been recognized as a powerful force shaping how we experience the world and perceive things happening around us. Media can help us in establishing effective health communication for the adoption of sustainable preventive measures and curtailing misinformation.





Media also helps us in dealing with social and physical distancing. Moreover, journalists are functioning comprehensively to reduce stigma, prejudice and discrimination. So, it is vital to stand by media workers with necessary support at this crucial time.





We need nationwide unity, coordinated efforts and a humanitarian approach to fight this pandemic. All political parties irrespective of ideological distinctions should come up and get united without delay for this purpose.





The country's politicians, public representatives, sociologists, civil society members, economists, intellectuals, journalists including the participation of law and order forces, defence services, bureaucrats, administrative wings, physicians and prominent citizens should cooperate with the government to overcome this critical period.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been giving necessary directives to the authorities concerned on a regular basis to deal with the situation effectively. She has declared to issue ration cards for the country's people for proper distribution of relief goods.





It may be recalled that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced ration cards in Bangladesh after the country's independence but it was halted during the regime of former President Hussain Muhammad Ershad.





It has to be ensured that relief items reach the hands of affected people smoothly throughout Bangladesh. We are witnessing with alarm that some unscrupulous people belonging to different political parties are mishandling relief goods. Relief items including rice, wheat and edible oil have been recovered from households and warehouses owned by corrupt individuals.





Administrative units and law enforcement agencies should crack down hard on these pilferers. Military forces should be engaged in providing relief items to ordinary people so that corruption and irregularities do not take place in this regard.





It should be noted that most of the middle class people find it embarrassing to queue up for receiving relief goods. In that case their names and particulars should be enlisted and relief items should be delivered to their doorstep.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman strongly condemned corruption and irregularities in his speeches. He always spoke against smuggling, bribery, black money, black marketeers, hoarding and all other forms of malpractices in his discourses.







Some people took advantage of Bangabandhu's generosity and wanted to baffle the country's progress with financial crisis and misgovernance after independence. The same quarter is still active and trying to jeopardize Bangladesh's economic and political stability.





An incident in Bangabandhu's life can be described here. One day a farmer from a village visited Bangabandhu's residence in Dhaka with some vegetables out of love.







Bangabandhu received the vegetables and graciously gave twenty taka to one of his clerks to pay to the farmer.







That clerk took ten taka in his own pocket and paid the rest ten taka to the farmer. When Bangabandhu came to know about it he said, "How to materialize people-oriented budget in a country where twenty taka becomes ten taka while getting down from first floor to ground floor?"









Bangabandhu once said "I bring foreign aid from overseas but the lackeys eat up everything." On another occasion he regretted saying "Soviet Union has sent blankets for Bangladesh's people but where is my blanket?" Since his student life, Bangabandhu protested over every form of injustice.







He never stepped back while fighting for truth and justice. We come to know about the bravery and integrity of Bangabandhu going through his autobiographic books Unfinished Memoirs and Prison Diary.







Bangabandhu worked all his life to free the people of Bangladesh from poverty and hunger. He dreamed of a transparent Bangladesh. Bangladesh would have by now become a prosperous country if Bangabandhu was not killed on 15 August 1975.





After Bangabandhu's death corrupted and politicized administration ran the country. There began a shameless race for graft.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman envisioned a Bangladesh free of corruption. Bangladesh became independent under the charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working with high diligence and utmost devotion to transform Bangladesh into a top-ranking country by implementing Vision 2021 and Vision 2041.







Corruption obstructs development. Therefore, the government should fight corruption with an iron hand. Corruption and prosperity cannot move ahead at a time. So, if the government wants to expedite development, then corruption will have to be wiped out.





The whole world is waiting to face a tremendous economic downtrend caused by Covid 19. Tough days are coming up for Bangladesh too. Therefore, the ruling authorities should eliminate corruption without any sort of compromise.





Gross loan mishaps and monetary rackets have hammered the banking arena of Bangladesh. A number of banks are undergoing liquidity crisis and capital deficit for this reason.





Economists have said that the distressed plight of the banking turf will affect the country's economic growth. On top of that the impact of coronavirus has already started affecting our economy in a deadly way.





Besides loan scams and excessive financial anarchy, Bangladesh is also suffering from the highest ever trade deficit in the country's history.





Trade deficit has in the meantime reached 8.22 billion dollars. Import costs have by far crossed export earnings. Mammoth import bills are responsible for the burgeoning trade deficit which has put the country's economy under a lot of stress.





There is no doubt that Bangabandhu was leading the country along the path of inclusive development based on effective agricultural and industrial policies.







But evil forces took him away and left us off track.







After a long time and after a lot of sacrifice we are again back on that prudent growth path under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She is now implementing strong initiatives to drive Bangladesh forward in all terms.





The government should take up extensive and immediate steps to free all sectors from corruption, nepotism and political influence. Bangabandhu fought all his life for transparency, equal rights and socio-political fairness.







We cannot implement Bangabandhu's dreams without eradicating graft and financial noncompliance.





We should work with far-sight, patience and patriotic spirit. Let us all move ahead cherishing in heart what Bangabandhu said, "Nobody can hold us down."





We should go ahead in our fight against Covid 19 with the courage and vigour with which we defeated our enemies during the Liberation War of 1971.





While ending up I would like to pay special honour to the law and order forces, health professionals and journalists who have been working hard under these perilous circumstances putting their own lives at risk.





To borrow a few lines from Pope Benedict XVI "Every state has the primary duty to protect its own population from grave and sustained violations of human rights as well as from the consequences of humanitarian crises, whether natural or manmade".



The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial

Board of The Asian Age.



