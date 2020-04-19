Briefest parliament session amid corona



MPs wearing masks and gloves have joined the briefest parliament session in Bangladesh's history amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak.





The seventh session of the 11th National Parliament opened in order to fulfill its constitutional obligation with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary presiding over at 5pm on Saturday, reports bdnews24.com.





It lasted for less than one and a half hours.





Representatives of the government, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the opposition attended the session, all wearing masks and other protective gear.





The turnout for the session was decidedly low, with just over 60 MPs being in attendance in order to make the quorum while maintaining physical distance.





The legislators also left a space between themselves while many senior parliamentarians along with those residing outside Dhaka were discouraged to take part in the session.





MPs had their temperature taken before they entered the parliament building, according to officials of the Parliament Secretariat, a handful of whom came for the session.





Highlighting the health crisis unfolding in the country, the speaker condoled the deaths caused by COVID-19.





All health directives had been followed in holding the session, she explained, before convening the parliamentary business by greeting everyone for the Bangla New Year.





Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain presented the Public Service Commission's annual report. The speaker opened a condolence motion afterwards.





Before closing the session, she urged all to have patience and courage to overcome the crisis.





"Let's follow health rules, maintain social distancing, wash our hands with soap and water frequently and stay at home. The path to overcome this crisis will be easier if we act responsibly together," she said.





She later read out President Md Abdul Hamid's order closing the session.





The president referenced the constitutional powers vested upon him and cited the necessity of avoiding public gatherings amid a pandemic to order the end of the session.







