Coronavirus: Global death toll now 160,757





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 160,757 on Sunday morning.





There have been 2,330,986 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,573,542 are currently being treated and 55,265 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 596,687 people have recovered.





Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Bangladesh on Saturday reported 306 new cases and nine more deaths from coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 2,144. So far, 84 deaths have been recorded.

