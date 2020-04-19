AL leader held with government rice in Rajshahi





Police arrested a local Awami League leader with 67 sacks of government rice from his residence at Pakri union of Godagari upazila on Saturday evening.





The arrestee is Alal Uddin Shapan, a resident of the area. He is the president of the union unit Awami League and an Open Market Sale (OMS) dealer in the upazila.





Godagari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazmul Islam said they received information about stolen government rice at his residence.





A team, along with Godagari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khairul Islam and Kakhanhat Police Outpost Inspector Shishir Kumar Karmakar conducted a raid at his residence and arrested him with the rice.





The UNO said Nazmul was found involved in irregularities during the OMS rice distribution among the poor and destitute people. He took 200 OMS cards and misappropriated their rice.





A case was filed against him at Godagari Police Station in this connection.

