Brahmanbaria gathering: Police HQ forms probe body









Police Headquarters on Sunday formed a three-member committee to look into the huge gathering at the funeral of senior Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.

Confirming the information, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana said Additional Superintendent (Sarail circle) Masud Rana was also withdrawn over the incident.

On Saturday night, the officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station was withdrawn for failing to prevent a large number of people from attending a funeral prayer violating the government’s instruction to maintain social distancing and staying indoors.

On Saturday morning, thousands of people attended the namaz-e-janaza of Mawlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari at Bertala village ignoring the risk of coronavirus transmission.

