Coronavirus: Manikganj reports sixth case









Another person has tested positive for coronavirus at Gharpara village of Manikganj Sadar upazila, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to six.





The local administration has put Gopalpur Bhadutia area under lockdown to avoid further transmission of coronavirus in the community, said Mitra Union Chairman Mohammad Nasir Uddin.





So far, six people were diagnosed with coronavirus in different upazilas of the district.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 2,144 cases and 84 deaths.

