Malaysia providing necessary assistance to Bangladeshis









The Malaysian government is providing necessary assistance to Bangladeshi citizens in their country during the coronavirus outbreak.

They are working with Bangladesh embassy in Kuala Lumpur in this connection, according to a letter sent by Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin also urged Bangladesh to withdraw the export ban on Hydroxychloroquine tablet to their country.

He also emphasised working together to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister also thanked Abdul Momen for his cooperation to take back their citizens from Bangladesh.

