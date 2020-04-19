Brahmanbaria gathering: Seven villages put under lockdown





Local administration on Sunday put seven villages in Sarail and Ashuganh upazilas under lockdown aiming to minimize the risks of coronavirus transmission as a huge number of people gathered at a funeral prayer in the area on Saturday violating the social distancing rule.





Md Alamgir Hossain, addition superintendent, said they put Shantinagar, Sitaharan, Boroibari and Bertala villages in Sarail upazila and Khariala, Bogoir, and Moishai villages in Ashuganj upazila under lockdown.





The residents of the village have been asked to stay at home for the next 14 days, he added.





Visiting the area, UNB correspondent found police are trying to stop vehicular movement on Dhaka-Sylhet highway and some people are going to their destinations on foot.





Earlier in the day, Police Headquarters formed a three-member committee to look into the huge gathering at the funeral of Mawlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari at Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria.





Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent (Sarail circle) Masud Rana and the officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station Shahadat Hossain Titu and OC (Investigation) Nurul Haque were withdrawn for failing to prevent a large number of people from attending a funeral prayer.





On Saturday morning, thousands of people attended the namaz-e-janaza of Mawlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari at Bertala violating the government’s instruction to maintain social distancing for curbing the spread of coronavirus.

