Minor boy held for rape attempt in Magura





Police arrested a 13-year-old boy for attempting to rape a minor girl at Mohishdanga village of Sadar upazila on Friday evening.





The arrestee is a resident of the village.





Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Magura Police Station, said the girl, 10, went to visit her grandmother's house in the village.





The boy called her in the evening and took her to his house where he tried to rape the girl.





But neighbours rushed in hearing the girl’s screams.





The victim’s mother filed a case with police in this connection.





Police arrested boy and detained his father for interrogation, the OC added.

Leave Your Comments