Coronavirus: Seven more die in Bangladesh; 312 new cases in 24 hrs





Seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 91.

Besides, a record number of 312 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 2,456.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure joining the daily health bulletin of the institute.

In the last 24 hours, he said 2,634 samples of people were tested across the country.





The minister said nine more patients have made recovery from the disease in the last 24 hours.

He said the steady rate of increasing cases is a good sign for the country. "In the last few days, the daily increase has been limited to around 300. If it remains the same in the coming days then we’re lucky. If it increases then it will be terrible for everyone."

He also mentioned that the ICU support is not proving to be helpful for the critical patients.





"I say it with sorrow that the ICU support outside Dhaka for the critically ill patients is not working well. Eight of the nine deceased across the country who were given the ventilation treatment have died."

Zahid Maleque noted that people are still keep making gatherings, and deplored the mass gathering in Brahmanbaria on Saturday. "Such gathering is unacceptable and the administration there have failed to ensure that."





The minister reiterated that Bangladesh is still in a better condition than most of the countries considering the seventh week of infection.

Zahid Maleque, however, mentioned earlier that community transmission has been increasing across the country.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus reached 160,757 on Sunday morning.





There have been 2,330,986 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,573,542 are currently being treated and 55,265 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 596,687 people have recovered.

