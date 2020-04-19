No new dengue case reported in 24 hrs





No new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the daily update from DGHS, four patients are being treated at hospitals in the capital.

Since the beginning of the year, 290 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 286 had been discharged from hospitals.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people in 2019.

