Praava Health launches Telemedicine Services

Praava Health introduced several new telemedicine options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for all Patients and the broader community.These services include a dedicated COVID-19 hotline and video consultations with Praavas doctors so Patients can access health services without leaving the safety of their homes and reduce further transmission of the virus.Patients can call Praavas hotline 10648 between 8am-10pm, every day, for free screening calls with doctors and get answers to any questions regarding the coronavirus.During these screening calls, doctors assess Patients conditions and guide them accordingly, including providing information on where to get tested for those who may be at high risk of COVID-19 or treatment options for people who are ill.Praavas Founder, Chairman and CEO Sylvana Q. Sinha said "Praava Health is focused on patients who don't yet require hospital care, and thus trying to prevent clogging of the hospital systems at a time when patients should stay at home as much as possible to avoid spread of disease"In addition to screening calls, Praava is offering video consultations for all Patients, including those with existing and chronic conditions that need to be managed during this time. Video consultations will follow the same protocols as an in-person visit, including the time allotment of at least 15 minutes. Sylvana Q. Sinha said "We've converted most in-person appointments to video consults, although our flagship facility remains open for imaging and outpatient procedures" After the video consultation, follow-up instructions will be emailed to the patients, including any prescriptions that may be required.For any testing or medication that a patient may require, Praavas mobile phlebotomists can do home sample collection. Home delivery of any prescribed medicine is also done in collaboration with Shohoz.