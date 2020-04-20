What Dhaka is talking about





Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Always challenge yourself! For me it's time to study". The photo has already received 967k reaction many fans are loved it through comments. "Stay safe, stay positive" GraçaRebelo, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Siam Ahmed sheared a picture on his FB page with "When friday has become just another day". The photo has already received plenty of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks great" Minaj Mahbub, fb









Facebook user Sreeram Naini posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Fantastic" Jesús González, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Little moments, big memories". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Biplab Das, fb



Leave Your Comments