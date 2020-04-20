Worldwide waffling





Some of the biggest musical stars on the planet are scheduled to perform for One World: Together at Home, the global concert organized in collaboration with Lady Gaga for coronavirus relief. Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, The Killers, The Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Sir Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, The Killers, Kacey Musgraves, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and many, many more, are all set to take part in the event on 18 April.









"Jaisebeemaarkobewajahqaraar aa jaaye." Stranded in a Detroit suburb in the US amid the lockdown, Danish Husain is his usual poetic self, quoting a line from Faiz Ahmed Faiz's quatrain, as he mulls over a "wishfulness, a hope, that before the situation really goes south, some unexpected nature's intervention curbs this pandemic for us". It was on March 8 that Husain reached the US, where he was due for talks across universities and Qissebaazi performances. But it all got cancelled. " I went a little earlier because I wanted to spend time with my sister who lives in Michigan before I plunge in to my performances and talks, but I guess my sister was slated to get a greater pie of my visit here," he quips.











Minnesota joins neighboring Wisconsin in announcing that golf will reopen soon, with Governor Tim Walz allowing golf to resume at 5 a.m. Saturday.Courses and driving ranges had been shut down in Minnesota because of COVID-19 concerns since March 17, when Walz announced a closure of bars, restaurants and other public accommodations that included golf courses.Many of the state's courses were not open before March 17 because of seasonality.









Abba Kyari, chief of staff to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and an ardent supporter of state intervention in the economy, has died. His age wasn't disclosed."The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari," presidential spokesman GarbaShehu said Friday on Twitter. Kyari had been hospitalized in the commercial capital, Lagos, after testing positive for the coronavirus upon his return from a trip to Germany on March 15.Buhari, 77, tested negative for the coronavirus last month after Kyarisymptons emerged. The number of infections in Nigeria have doubled to 493, with April 17 recording the highest number of confirmed cases in a day following an increase in testing.



