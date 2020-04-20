Diner Sheshe





"My boyfriend of 2 years had just broken up with me. It happened out of the blue, and he didn't want to explain. He blocked me and told me to stay away from him. But I wanted an explanation; I was desperate to get back. I felt lost, confused and broken. So I reached out to one of his friends, hoping he'd get me in touch with him.





So one morning, the friend came to my house. I was home alone. He was completely drunk. We spoke for around 10 minutes- I told him everything and asked him why he wasn't talking to me. He said he'd moved on and I should too. Before I knew it, he grabbed my body close to his and started moving his hands on my body.





He rubbed his lips against my neck. I said 'No, please don't', but he didn't stop. I tried pushing him away but he kept rubbing his face all over my neck and moving his hands up my body. When he tried kissing me I pushed him away, leaped up and told him to leave.





I felt numb, and disgusted. Why didn't I slap him? Why did I just freeze? I told a friend about it and she suggested that I tell my ex. But when I told my ex, he yelled at me for meeting him. He said, 'You know what he's like, so why would you invite him? It's your fault and you know it'.





A few days later, I was out clubbing. My ex's friend had told my ex that I came onto him. My ex believed him, called me up and said, 'You're out clubbing and dancing? I'll show you who you really are'. He was about to come to the club, I was scared out of my mind so I left.





It's been a few months since the incident took place, and now all the fear has turned into rage.





And I know I'm not alone. These experiences are not foreign. Most don't speak about it because they fear no one will believe them or that they'll be shamed. But I want to tell every single person, that there are people listening; that their voice is heard. So stand up to them. Report them. Do everything in your power to not normalize it. I'm not afraid to say #MeToo and neither should you."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



