Sarail gets new OC

Md Nazmul Ahmad has joined as the new officer-in-charge (OC) in Sarail of Brahmanbaria. He formally took the charge on Sunday noon from outgoing OC Shahadat Hossain Tito.







Earlier, OC Nazmul Ahmad served at the circle office. He sought cooperation from all to discharge his duties.







It is mentionable that Shahadat Hossain Tito was withdrawn from Sarail Police Station on allegation of his failure to prevent the gathering at the funeral prayers of Islamic cleric Mowlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari at Bertala village under the police station.







Besides, Assistant Police Super (ASP) of Sarail circle Masud Rana and Inspector (Investigation) Nurul Haque were also withdrawn over the issue.





