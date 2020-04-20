'Ekti Cinemar Golpo'



Prominent actor-director Alamgir's latest directorial venture 'EktiCinemarGolpo' is now available in 5 streaming platforms. These platforms are- BanglaFlix, Robi Screen, Teleflix,Airtel Screen and BDFlix Live.







Content partner of 'EktiCinemarGolpo' Bangla Dhol's official informed that, "Audiences of Bangladesh and Kolkata already have watched the movie in the theatre. Despite the movie has still in demand among viewers. For that reason we have decided to release the movie on streaming platforms."







'EktiCinemarGolpo' was released in 2018, under the banner of Alamgir's own production house, Icon Entertainment. This movie is about the people involved with the film industry.







The story revolves around the life of a film director his wife is an actress and an inspiring actor. Aside from directing, Alamgir has written the script and screenplay for the film, and acts in it as well. Noted Indian actor RituparnaSengupta plays the female lead in the film opposite ArifinShuvo. Other cast members include Syed Hasan Imam, Champa, SadekBacchu and SaberiAlam.







The film's songs have been written by GaziMazharul Anwar and KabirBakul, which have been sung by SI Tutul, AditiMohsin, Monir Khan, BappaMazumdar, AnkhiAlamgir and Jhilik. RunaLaila has directed music for the film. The movie won five Bangladesh's 2018 National Film Awards.

