Don't worry, be happy, says Rakul



While Rakul Preet started her career in Telugu cinema with commercially successful films such as 'Venkatadri Express' and 'TheeranAdhigaaramOndru', she has slowly become a force to reckon with in Hindi cinema as well, with films like 'De DePyaar De' and 'Yaariyan'.





The actress has a slew of multilingual films on the anvil this year, including 'Attack', 'Ayalaan', 'Indian 2 and 'Thank God', and is hoping to do a historical film next.





"India is such a historically rich country, so I would love to do a historical film. I loved 'Manikarnika'. Anything that is powerful, I would love to do," she asserts.





Rakul is also looking to dip her toes in the hospitality industry waters.





"Two years down the line, food is something I want to venture into. Food, fitness and films are all that I indulge in I write diets for my friends. I eat and love food, food makes me happy healthy food. How you eat is important. I have three gyms," she shares.





Her commitment to healthy living aside, the actress is also a philosophical person. "My philosophy is to be happy and not take on any kind of stress. We try to find happiness in external factors, but I am an internally happy person.





Happiness is a state of mind I meditate and I don't fret when my films fail, I move ahead. I am not detached. Life is so beautiful, and we make it complex," Rakul says. She attributes her flawless skin to her lifestyle and positive outlook.





Her response to a request for her skincare mantra is, "I would simply say 'being happy'. If you are jealous of others or have any tension in your head, it affects your mental as well as physical persona," she explains.

