Samarjit, Priyanka 'ssong 'Khoma Koro Prokriti'



The coronavirus has caused a lot of problems in the country in every industry. Everyone is working from their own perspective in order to create awareness. Artists are also releasing awareness creating songs about Coronavirus from anywhere. Artists Samarjit Roy and PriyankaGope sang a song titled 'KhomaKoroProkriti'.







In addition to warning everyone in this song, apologies to nature has been extended. Samarjit Roy himself wrote the lyrics, created the melody and music. Composition was done by Binod Roy. YaminElan created the video for the song. Soon the video will be released on Samarjit Roy's YouTube channel.





Samarjit Roy said, "We all know that being a prisoner in a house like this is a lot of trouble. Many of us do not adhere to the rules of caution. On the other hand, there is the thought on our minds that we should apologize to nature and think of our destiny, as we have done injustice to nature for ages."





Artist Samarjit added, "It is time for us to understand that people are true, above all else. As an artiste, it is my responsibility to warn people. From those thoughts, I wrote and composed this new song. Many thanks to the esteemed artist Kumar Bishwajit for helping me and encouraging me in many ways while creating the song.







Since we have been locked down in our own home, PriyankaGope and I have been vocal on mobile phones. It's a new experience for both of us." About the song, PriyankaGop said, "We are all worried about this disaster in the country.







I love that I have been able to sing a song in the context of Samarjit's lyrics and tunes to warn people. I urge all to protect ourselves, our family and the people of the country by creating awareness."



Leave Your Comments