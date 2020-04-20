Shraddhahas propensity to adapt different characters





ShraddhaKapoor is an actress who keeps on pushing her skills to the edge and always slays it on-screen with her distinctive characters. The actress always keeps busy and almost never takes a break and keeps bringing to the audience back to back hits.







With ever role the actress plays, she steps out of her comfort zone and in this year only we can see her versatility where in 'Baaghi 3' she played a role in an action packed film alongside Tiger Shroff and in 'Street Dancer 3D' she mesmerized the viewers with her dance moves.







Before this, fans saw ShraddhaKapoor in a singing-oriented role in 'Aashique 2', we saw her in an action psychological thriller film in 'Ek Villain', we saw her in a horror movie sending shivers down our spine in 'Stree' and the list really just goes on and on.





Shraddha's films do exceedingly well in the box office and are showered with love and appreciation from the audience even though her roles in the film really vary from each other.



