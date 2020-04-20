Mushy to auction historical bat for COVID-19 fight

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a double century during the fourth day of the first cricket test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, March 11, 2013. -AP



Bangladesh's most dependable wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is set to auction his historical bat with which he scored his and the country's first-ever double hundred in Test cricket against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2013 to raise money to fight against coronavirus pandemic.







The 32-year-old has decided to come forward for the ones affected in the massive coronavirus outbreak. Mushfiqur was the first Tigers' batter to get a Test double when he accomplished the feat against Sri Lanka.





The country was hit hard by the COVID-19 that so far killed 91 people and infected 2456 as of Sunday. The money raised from the auction will be distributed to help the troubled and vulnerable people. Mushfiqur smashed the first double century by Bangladeshi batsman in Galle Test against Sri Lanka in 2013. He then kept the bat to him as a memory of the great feat. "The bat is very special to me.







The double century is close to my heart. You can't be first for your country always. So you can understand how special it is for me. But nothing is more important than the people's lives. Therefore I am going to put it up for auction," Mushfiqur told the reporters in the capital on Sunday. "If the money raised by the auction comes up help for some people, then it will be a great achievement."





The bat will be auctioned in digital platform for which the procedure is going on. Like Mushfiqur Rahim, the other batsmen also put their favourite cricketing kits and bat with which they played memorable knocks up for auction, a cricketer has said.





Earlier, English cricketer Jos Buttler put his shirt he wore in last World Cup final victory up for auction earlier to raise money to fight against coronavirus.





The cricketers have been in the forefront to help vulnerable people as part of combating the deadly virus. The national players had already donated the 50 percent of their monthly salary, worth BDT 2600000 while the Under-19 players and first class players also came up for the help of the coronavirus-hit people.





