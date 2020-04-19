Wolf seen in France after a century

A wolf has reportedly been seen and photographed in Normandy, near France’s Channel coast, for the first time in a century.

European grey wolves re-entered France from Italy in the 1990s after being hunted to extinction in the 1930s. They have been spreading across the country, but none had previously been sighted so far north.

The wolf was photographed at night by an automatic surveillance camera near the village of Londinières, in the Seine-Maritime department.

The Prefecture said in a statement that experts at the French Biodiversity Office, a state organisation that monitors the country’s wolf population, “have authenticated this observation as very probably being a grey wolf”.





---The Telegraph




