Bangladesh-Nepal relations get momentum

There are exchanges of views and messages from the highest levels as well as there are visits of distinguished persons. Recently, a video conference regarding COVID-19 was held among SAARC leaders.







The event was initiated by Indian PM Narendra Modi. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Nepalese PM K P Sharma Oli also participated in it and exchanged views regarding cooperation. Mujib Barsha is being celebrated in Bangladesh.





In the opening ceremony Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari sent her video speech. Recently, Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali also visited Bangladesh and held discussions with Bangladeshi leaders with regard to bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries. These things are described below.





Nepalese PM's speech is described below in details to show his determination regarding enhancement of cooperation .





"Rt. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Distinguished Heads of State and Government of SAARC Member States, Namaste and Good Afternoon!





First of all, I would like to thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for taking this important and timely initiative, which I warmly welcome. Our collective wisdom and efforts will help us to devise a sound and robust strategy for the SAARC region as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic.





Even though we had detected one suspected imported (now it is 9 positive cases) but the COVID-19 test proved negative. Yet we are aware of the high risk of potential outbreak at any time. We remain alert for preventing it.





We have taken several measures to enhance our preparedness. Our efforts at the moment are geared towards preventing this disease to enter into our country."





He also mentioned the steps his government has taken as precautionary measures.





He said that he is personally overseeing and guiding the Government efforts. Multi-agency coordination committees have been set up at the center, provinces and local levels to mobilize government efforts in a synergetic manner.





He said, "Our region is at high risk of COVID-19. The epidemic knows no boundary, no nationality, and no region; therefore, we need to devise ways to combat this pandemic collectively. It is a common challenge; and it demands common efforts."





He also mentioned, "Our region is rich in traditional medicine. We have to encourage our people to use this asset for the prevention and treatment of this disease.





Our way of greetings people with Namaste, rather than shaking hands, can avoid potential threat of human-to-human transmission of the virus."





He said "I believe that our region holds a good stock of emergency medical supplies, well-trained medical professionals and laboratory facilities. These could be deployed at the call from any Member State of SAARC in urgent need."





He proposed, "We may think of developing a SAARC-level mechanism to deal with critical health issues such as this. Establishment of a SAARC emergency medical center supported by strong funding mechanism would be desirable. In this regard I welcome Modi ji's proposal and India's contribution, Nepal will join this fund soon."





It is evident from the Nepalese PM K P Sharma Oli's speech in video conference they are determined to combat COVID-19 and political, administrative and social steps have already been taken by his government and they are committed for cooperation of SAARC countries.





It may be mentionable that he from the beginning was proactive, his government has taken several steps and there is no death from Corona virus in Nepal though there are different regions including hilly, mountain and plain areas in Nepal.







Nepalese president Bidhy Devi Bhandari was supposed to come in the opening ceremony of Mujib Barsha. But due to prevailing circumstances, she could not come.







However, she gave the following video speech that is very important, because she highlighted Bangabandhu and his remarkable contributions as a father of the Nation. She also praised PM Sheik Hasina as an able daughter of Bangabandhu and a successful leader of the government and the people of Bangladesh. Her speech is described below.





"Honorable President Abdul Hamid, Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ladies and gentlemen on the auspicious occasion of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on behalf of Nepali people, Government of Nepal my own, I would like to congratulate and express good wishes to Honorable President, Hon. Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, an able daughter of Father of the Nation and a successful leader of the Government and the people of Bangladesh.







The foundation of the modern Bangladesh is based upon the sacrifice and deep love for the people, country and language of the Nation and his irrevocable trust and adherence to democracy and socialism.





I am happy to the realization of the visionary dream of the Father of the Nation to make Sonar Bangla through economic and social development. Women's participation in different sectors of the national life of Bangladesh is itself exemplary and commendable.





I would like to congratulate and express my best wishes to the able daughter of able father HE Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her able, strong and visionary political leadership. Nepal and Bangladesh are time tested friends, the relationships between the people of both countries have always remained very cordial, deep and strong.





The supports we received from people and government of Bangladesh during the period of devastating earthquakes few years back in 2015 is deeply rooted in the hearts of Nepali People.





I am confident that, increasing high level visits between Nepal and Bangladesh will support to translate the existing potentials in the economic, social and cultural relationships.





In this regard, I would like to happily recall the successful visit of Honorable President to Nepal. And I am also confident that my scheduled visit to Bangladesh, which has been postponed due to the situation, will take place in the appropriate time soon.







All the rivers following from our beautiful Himalayas take rest in the Bay of Bengal. Nepal and Bangladesh have tremendous opportunities in trade, tourism, investment and connectivity.







Similarly cooperation between the countries is equally important in the area of multidimensional uses of water resources.







As the climate change is creating challenges to the entire world including south Asia, we need to work together for proper utilization of river and natural resources for multidimensional use.





In the fastest globalizing world the recent solidarity to combat the pandemic in South Asia is the testimony of the need of unity to put our joint efforts for better future.







Today on this auspicious occasion, recalling of the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, I wish to express my best wishes to the Government and friendly people of Bangladesh for their success in making Bangladesh a developed country from the developing one. Long live Nepal - Bangladesh Friendship. Thank you."







It may be mentioned that the Bhutanese Prime Minister informed PM Sheikh Hasina that the Bhutanese people also celebrated the event and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of the architect of independent Bangladesh by illuminating one thousand lamps.





It may be remembered that Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) have been formed for sub regional cooperation and to expedite cooperation and connectivity and already steps have been taken in this direction.





We know the foreign minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali recently visited Bangladesh. He met with the president, prime minister, foreign minister as well as the members of civil society of Bangladesh and discussed regarding cooparation.







President Abdul Hamid expressed the hope that Nepal would support Bangladesh to repatriate Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine state of Myanmar. He came up with the hope when Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met him at Bangabhaban.







Mentioning that Bangladesh is giving shelter to 1.1 million Rohingyas who were forcibly displaced from Rakhine state, the President called upon all friendly countries and different international agencies, including Nepal, to play a positive role in accelerating their repatriation.





Welcoming the Nepalese minister, he described the relations between Bangladesh and Nepal as very excellent and historical. Recalling the support of the government and people of Nepal during the Liberation War in 1971, Hamid said the diplomatic relations that started since then have reached a new height. We know that we share history, culture and language.





He said there are potential sectors like trade and investment between the two countries and both will be benefitted if those can be utilized.





The president also emphasized exchange of visits at government and private levels to utilize the potential.





He said many Nepali students are pursuing education in Bangladesh and they are doing better results.





Abdul Hamid put importance to strengthening the ties in education and culture between Nepal and Bangladesh and taking coordinated efforts to enhance the regional connectivity.





Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the relations between the two countries will be strengthened day by day.





About the meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Pradeep said they discussed various bilateral issues, including trade, investment and tourism.





Referring to the President's visit to Nepal on November 12-15 last, he said the visit opened the new horizon of the relationship between the two countries.





He also informed that some high-level bilateral meetings have already been held which are accelerating the implementation of different decisions.







He met with our PM Sheikh Hasina discussed the relevant matters specially regarding implementation there is an understanding for use of Saidpur air-port and Mongla port.







Resident Ambassador of Nepal Dr Banshirdhar Mishra was also present at the meetings, at the beginning he had worked for formation.





We know Bangladesh-Nepal enjoy excellent bilateral relations ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 08 April, 1972. The relations between the two countries are based on cordiality, goodwill, mutual understanding and cooperation. Nepal was one of the first countries to extend recognition to Bangladesh by establishing diplomatic relations as early as 1972.





It may be remembered that at Kathmandu Bangladesh mission was opened on 1 October, 1971 during Bangladesh's liberation war that shows the closeness between two countries.





It is mentionable that, the exchanges of visits between Bangladesh and Nepal on different occasions have strengthened relations between the two countries. Consultations at foreign secretary level are going on periodically. Cooperation in trade, education and other sections are increasing.





We know a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a Foreign Office Consultations mechanism at the foreign secretary-level was signed in July 2012 in Dhaka.





The mechanism reviews the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries regularly and comprehensively. The second round of consultations was held in Dhaka in October 2017.





Bangladesh- Nepal commercial and economic relations are increasingly growing. There is tremendous potential for expanding and diversifying trade between the two countries.







Nepal's exports to Bangladesh constitute mainly yellow lentils, oil cakes, cardamom (large), wheat, vegetable seeds, handicrafts and pashminas. Imports from Bangladesh include industrial raw materials, chemicals, fabrics and textile, jute products, batteries, electric and electronic items.





Following the opening of Kakarbhitta-Phulbari-Banglabandha transit route in 1997, Bangladesh has permitted Nepal to use the port facilities in Mongla. Bangladesh has also provided additional rail transit corridor to Nepal via Rohonpur-Sighbad. It is mentionable that 6 hours transit has already been allowed through India.





The Government of Bangladesh offers seats to Nepali students in the fields of medicine and engineering every year. In addition, hundreds of Nepali students have been pursuing higher studies on self-finance basis largely in medical, dental science and engineering fields in various institutions of Bangladesh.





The Government of Bangladesh provided a large amount of rice as humanitarian assistance in the immediate aftermath of April 2015 earthquake in Nepal. It also extended other supports including sending of an army medical team.





The discussions regarding cooperation and connectivity indicate that it is being enhanced. We hope cooperation in bilateral, sub regional (BBIN), regional and international level of the two countries will reach a new height.





The writer is an academic,

former ambassador,

leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter

