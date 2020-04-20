Navy provides medical, safety equipment to hospitals

Bangladesh Navy has provided medical and safety equipment to five hospitals in the capital to fight Covid-19. -AA



Bangladesh Navy has provided medical and safety equipment to five hospitals in the capital to fight Covid-19.







The five hospitals are-- Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Mugda General Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College hospital, Combined Military Hospital and Armed Forces Medical College Hospital, said a ISPR press release on Sunday.







Besides, it has also has provided the same medical and safety equipment to the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology.





The Navy handed over the medical and safety equipment, including a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, special safety glasses and thermometers for doctors and nurses working in those hospitals and labs on Sunday.





The medical and safety equipment included 1400 PPEs, 5,600 masks, 4300 set gloves, 700 special safety glasses, 5000 shoe protection dispensers, metal detectors, IR thermometers and polybags and other safety goods.





