8 out of 9 ICU patients die







Health Minister Jahid Malek has informed that 8 coronavirus patients out of 9 who were admitted in the intensive care units (ICU) of different state-run and private hispitals have died. Jahid Malek conveyed this information on Sunday afternoon while speaking at the regular online press briefing.





Jahid Malek said that orders have been issued in the meantime to purchase three thousand oxygen cylinders. He further said that ten thousand cylinders are available in the country's stock. Health experts say, according to Jahid Malek, 80% coronavirus patients recover without medical treatment.







15% patients require to be hospitalized. Jahid Malek complained that the countrywide lockdown is not being properly followed. Infected people are moving from one place to another. Community transmission is increasing in this way.





Jahid Malek stated that Bangladesh is in a better position regarding Covid 19 compared to other South Asian countries.





Another seven people died of coronavirus in Bangladesh during last 24 hours raising the death toll to 91. So far in total 2, 456 people have been affected with this disease.





