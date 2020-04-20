Germany sends China £130bn bill for 'coronavirus damages'



Germany has sparked outrage in China after a major newspaper put together a £130bn invoice that Beijing "owes" Berlin following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Germany has followed France, the UK and the US in directing its coronavirus anger at China, where the virus originated.







Recent attacks come amid findings that Beijing appeared to cover up the true scale of the crisis, as the source of the outbreak remains a mystery.





This week the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started, revised its number of fatalities by with a sudden 50% jump in the figure, reports Express.





The UK has joined US intelligence officials in investigating claims that the virus originated in a Wuhan virus lab and not a wet market.







A bombshell op-ed this week in Germany's largest tabloid newspaper, Bild, joined this outrage by drawing up an itemized invoice for €149bn (£130b).





The list includes a €27 billion charge for lost tourism revenue, up to €7.2 billion for the German film industry, a million euros an hour for German airline Lufthansa and €50 billion for German small businesses.





Bild calculated that this amounts to €1,784 (£1,550) per person if Germany's GDP falls by 4.2 percent, under the title "What China owes us."





China responded by claiming the invoice "stirs up xenophobia and nationalism".







