World War 3 panic as China holds secret nuclear tests



CHINA has stoked simmering international tensions by conducting secret nuclear tests, despite in breach of an international ban, the US State Department has claimed.





But Beijing has rejected the accusations out of hand as "entirely groundless". China is also facing mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with critics accusing the country of a lack of transparency, and some suggesting it should be liable for compensation.







The report outlines US concerns about possible breaches of a "zero yield" standard for test blasts in relation to activities at China's Lop Nur nuclear test site throughout 2019, reports Express. Zero yield is a reference to a specific reference to a type of nuclear test whereby there is no explosive chain reaction of the type ignited by the detonation of a nuclear warhead.





The document says: "China's possible preparation to operate its Lop Nur test site year-round, its use of explosive containment chambers, extensive excavation activities at Lop Nur and a lack of transparency on its nuclear testing activities raise concerns regarding its adherence to the zero yield standard."





Beijing's alleged lack of transparency included blocking data transmissions from sensors connected to a monitoring center operated by the international agency which verifies compliance with the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) permitting activities aimed at ensuring the safety of nuclear weapons.





A spokeswoman for the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization, which verifies compliance with the pact, insisted there had been no interruptions in data transmissions from China's five sensor stations since the end of August 2019 following an interruption that began in 2018.





