Mystery shrouds source of COVID-19 spread

Pictures from inside Wuhan's Institute of Virology show a broken seal on the door (centre of shot, by medical worker's right eye) of one of the refrigerators used to hold 1,500 different strains of virus.

It is yet to be clear about the source of the deadly coronavirus and how it spread to human beings. China has been claiming that the bug might have contracted humans from a live animal market in Wuhan. However, there have been doubts over such a claim.





The USA, the UK, France and frontline international media have been claiming that the virus might have been leaked from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Recently the claim has intensified following intelligence and media reports.







The Mail ran a breaking story recently based on photographs of Wuhan's Institute of Virology. The photos depicted the broken seal of one of the refrigerators used to store 1,500 strains of virus, including the bat coronavirus.







The pictures, first released by the state-owned China Daily in 2018, were published on Twitter last month before being deleted.







Last week, this newspaper also disclosed that the institute had undertaken coronavirus experiments on bats captured more than 1,000 miles away in Yunnan, funded by a $3.7 million grant from the US government.







Sequencing of the COVID-19 genome has traced it to the bats found only in those caves.







Meanwhile, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has demanded that Beijing come clean over whether the virus had leaked from the lab.







Suspicions of a Chinese cover-up increased further after the Washington Post reported that US diplomats in Beijing had written cables about the Wuhan laboratory in 2018, warning the State Department that the lab's work on bat coronaviruses and their potential human transmission represented a risk of a new Sars-like pandemic.





US intelligence sources say that shortly after the coronavirus outbreak began, officials at the lab destroyed samples of the virus, erased early reports and suppressed academic papers and then tried to pin the blame on Wuhan's wet market, where wild animals are sold for consumption.





The sources believe that an intern, who was working at the lab, spread the virus into the local population after infecting her boyfriend.





US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the novel coronavirus might have been accidentally leaked by an intern working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.





After initially accepting the wet market theory, intelligence officials in the US, Britain and Canada are increasingly focusing on the Wuhan Institute.







Following a video meeting of the G-7 nations on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said, ''There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about.''







The World Health Organization, which faces allegations of having sided with Beijing over the pandemic, quickly accepted and propagated the wildlife market theory.





Yuan Zhiming, director of Wuhan's Institute of Virology, in an interview with state media published on Saturday said, ''There is no way this virus came from us.''





Meanwhile, Fox News in an exclusive report based on unnamed sources, reported that the Wuhan wet market initially identified as the place of origin of the virus never sold bats. However, China blamed the wet market to deflect blame from the laboratory.





The UK has joined the US and France in criticizing China's cover-up of the scale of the coronavirus at its outbreak as well as the mysterious origin of the virus.





Alongside US intelligence officials, the UK is looking into the secretive Wuhan Institute of Virology and its history of mysterious bat virus experiments.





The US intelligence community is increasingly confident that the outbreak came accidentally from a Wuhan lab studying diseases in bats.







Coronavirus has so far killed at least 161,000 people across the world, including 91 in Bangladesh. The virus has affected 210 countries and territories.





(The story is based on information from The Mail, Fox News, The Hindustan times, New Straits Times)





